Rasesh M. Patel Sells 24,546 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NRG stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,242,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,968 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

