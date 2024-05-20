RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. RBC Bearings updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBC traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.35. The company had a trading volume of 99,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,458. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $298.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

