RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RICK. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on RCI Hospitality from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $447.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

In other news, CEO Eric Scott Langan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Scott Langan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,030 shares of company stock worth $105,517. Insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 29.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

