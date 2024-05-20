Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 573.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,575 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 99.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 112,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,958 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4,294.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 139,453 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $896,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

NYSE:O traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.21. 1,387,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

