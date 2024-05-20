Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $55.41. 688,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,622,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Realty Income Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

