Redd Hugh Purchases 1,000 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) Director Redd Hugh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $14,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,534.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.79. 2,773,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.