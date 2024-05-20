ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.84 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $178.55 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00122746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011432 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

