Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.27. 1,503,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,183,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Redfin Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,623,000 after buying an additional 1,953,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 445,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Redfin by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

