Renaissance Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.40% of Tecnoglass worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 82.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 183,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,833 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 302,163 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $3,296,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Tecnoglass by 207.6% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 1.4 %

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.61. 219,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

