Renaissance Group LLC Buys 16,234 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.26% of Nomad Foods worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 134,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,286,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.49. 568,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,830. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

