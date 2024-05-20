Renaissance Group LLC Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,654,000. Fiserv makes up about 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $1,768,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,967,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,277,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,652,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FI traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.34. 1,755,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,515. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

