Renaissance Group LLC Has $35.75 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. CDW makes up approximately 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.12% of CDW worth $35,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CDW by 91.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after purchasing an additional 348,749 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 459.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after purchasing an additional 207,184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CDW by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 197,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after buying an additional 194,733 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.24. 827,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,447. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

