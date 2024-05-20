Renaissance Group LLC Has $38.71 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the period. PTC makes up approximately 1.6% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.19% of PTC worth $38,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.00. 667,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,708. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.47 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

