Renaissance Group LLC Makes New $28.92 Million Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,916,000. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Everest Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $389.80. The company had a trading volume of 221,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,754. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.39. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

