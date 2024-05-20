Renaissance Group LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $35,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GWW traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $953.40. 141,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,066. The business has a 50-day moving average of $972.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $900.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $641.95 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $938.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.