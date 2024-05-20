Renaissance Group LLC Sells 21,712 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,712 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $25,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

