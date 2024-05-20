Renaissance Group LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.63. 502,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,102. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

