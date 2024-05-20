Renaissance Group LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sony Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,193,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SONY traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $83.59. 779,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

