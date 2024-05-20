Renaissance Group LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CGI by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CGI by 130.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,111. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

