Renaissance Group LLC Sells 3,159 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

META stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $468.84. 11,315,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,723,037. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.95 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock worth $499,279,869. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

