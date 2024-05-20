Renaissance Group LLC Sells 66,934 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,934 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vermilion Energy worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $177,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 245.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 433,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 126,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

