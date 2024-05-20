Renaissance Group LLC Sells 8,481 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,772,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 312,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

ASAI traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.18. 167,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

