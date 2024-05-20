Renaissance Group LLC Trims Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Chemed worth $30,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,817,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 1.6% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock worth $12,454,691. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $564.34. 76,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $609.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.05. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

