Renaissance Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $33,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $368.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,550. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $369.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.08.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

