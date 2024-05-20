Renato Tamaro Sells 1,154 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STERIS Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.76. The stock had a trading volume of 619,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,066. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in STERIS by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

