Request Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.41 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Request has a market capitalization of $129.84 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010678 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001431 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,631.60 or 0.99971784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011797 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12955262 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $4,450,243.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

