Rezolute’s (RZLT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rezolute currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.80.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RZLT

Rezolute Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.29. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

In other Rezolute news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Young-Jin Kim bought 36,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $69,720.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daron Evans purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 130,503 shares of company stock valued at $242,961 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth $4,080,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rezolute by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Rezolute by 569.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,403 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.