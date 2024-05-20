Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RSKD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

Riskified Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE RSKD opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.31. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

