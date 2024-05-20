Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded to Hold by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Roche alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHHBY

Roche Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RHHBY stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. Roche has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roche by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 2.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Roche by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.