Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$72.96.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCI.B shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
