Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,616 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.06% of Roper Technologies worth $1,780,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $4.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $546.37. The company had a trading volume of 777,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $537.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.06 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.