RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,549 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of RPM International worth $64,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 1,735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in RPM International by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in RPM International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.20. 356,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. RPM International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.