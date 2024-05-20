Sachetta LLC Acquires Shares of 5,150 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VB traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.80. The company had a trading volume of 239,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,074. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

