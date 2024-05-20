Sachetta LLC Buys Shares of 4,112 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,179,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

