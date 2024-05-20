Sachetta LLC Buys Shares of 44,987 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Sachetta LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 879,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 518,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 36,605 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 314,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. 88,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

