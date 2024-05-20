Sachetta LLC Invests $2.46 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sachetta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.97. 1,458,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $517.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $534.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.