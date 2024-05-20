Sachetta LLC Invests $3.68 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sachetta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sachetta LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after buying an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,428.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after buying an additional 748,550 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after buying an additional 697,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.97. 1,053,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.