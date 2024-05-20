Sachetta LLC Invests $408,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after acquiring an additional 472,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,876,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 802,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after acquiring an additional 307,228 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,045.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 270,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,033,000.

SCHG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.24. 952,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $95.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

