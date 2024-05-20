Sachetta LLC Purchases Shares of 2,043 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $551.75. 293,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,646. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $539.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

