Sachetta LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,630,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 9.8% of Sachetta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,507,000 after acquiring an additional 598,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,238,000 after acquiring an additional 222,325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.32. 255,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $292.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

