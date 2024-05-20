Sagil Capital LLP Buys Shares of 15,172 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Credicorp comprises 1.3% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $109,741,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $109,709,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1,723.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,052 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 784.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,384,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Trading Up 0.1 %

BAP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,815. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $9.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 207.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAP. UBS Group cut their price objective on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

