Sagil Capital LLP Has $265,000 Stake in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)

Sagil Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,956 shares during the quarter. CI&T comprises 0.2% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in CI&T were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CINT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

CI&T Stock Performance

CINT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. 25,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,537. CI&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $459.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CI&T Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

