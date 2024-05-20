Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.60.

Samsara Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE IOT opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 1.58. Samsara has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $2,720,459.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,142.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $2,720,459.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,142.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,292,252.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,751,603 shares of company stock valued at $62,994,825. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

