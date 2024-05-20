SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Boosted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,652 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $46,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,576. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.3852 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

