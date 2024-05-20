Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $510,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 220,760.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 44,152 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $205,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 193,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $169.64. 1,241,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $125.01 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.39.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

