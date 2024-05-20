Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $77.05 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,146 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $77,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $483.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.72 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $494.14 and a 200-day moving average of $558.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

