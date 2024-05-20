Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 11,339 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,339 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $130,939,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 299.1% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,261. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

