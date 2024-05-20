Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 11,838 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 2.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.11% of Biogen worth $42,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $378,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after purchasing an additional 307,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,725,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.19. The stock had a trading volume of 405,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. UBS Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.