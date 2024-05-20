Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 67,875 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67,875 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 1.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.17% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $35,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,544,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,612,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 996,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,812,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.7 %

IFF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $99.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.