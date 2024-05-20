Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Down 4%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 55,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 853,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SVRA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in Savara by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 332,706 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,841,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,033,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Savara by 30.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 1,874,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after buying an additional 148,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 41.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 746,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

